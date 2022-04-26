On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, a popular tradition is to buy gold, jewellery and valuable items. This year Akshaya Tritiya is on May 3. Several companies are offering exciting deals on gold, silver and diamond jewellery. Here’s a look at some of the best offers on this auspicious festival.

Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to 20 per cent discount on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery. Then, there is a Rs 200 reduction per gram on plain jewellery, but this is exclusive to the eastern zone of the country.

For most regions, these offers are valid from April 24 to May 4. Check specific details on the Tanishq website under the offers and contest section.

Caratlane

In Caratlane, you can get flat 20 percent off on diamond prices on all designs. The offer is valid from April 22 to May 3.

Malabar Gold

Malabar Gold has launched an exclusive online offer where the company is offering a free gold coin on buying gold jewellery of Rs 25,000. In case of purchase of diamond and precious jewellery worth Rs 25,000, the company is offering two gold coins.

Customers using a credit card to make purchase can get an extra 5 percent cashback.

Senco Gold

Senco Gold is offering up to Rs 224 off per gram of gold jewellery and flat 50 percent off on making charges. There is as much as 100 percent off on making charges of diamond jewellery and silver coins.

PC Jewellers

You can get flat 40 percent discount on silver jewellery and flat 30 percent off on diamond jewellery.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

TBZ is offering up to 50 percent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery on this Akshya Tritiya. It is also offering 100 percent value exchange on any gold. The offer is valid till May 3.

Kalyan Jewellers

Candere is giving away free gold coins on every purchase of above Rs 25,000. Apart from this, it is offering flat 40 percent off on solitaires, up to 60 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery, zero making charges on diamond jewellery and flat 40 percent off on making charges of platinum jewellery. It is also offering flat 55 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery above Rs 20,000 and flat 60 percent on making charges of gold jewellery above 1 lakh.

Customers can get extra 5 percent instant discount on usage of debit and credit cards of most leading banks.

Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas is offering a free 1-gram gold coin on purchase of a diamond or uncut diamond jewellery worth Rs 50,000.