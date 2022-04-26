Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know why people buy gold and silver on this day

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu culture. The day is considered auspicious for new beginnings be it a new business venture and new construction etc. It is believed that whatever is started on this day grows with fewer obstacles on its way. Akshaya Tritiya is the third day of the Shukla Paksha (bright lunar fortnight) in the month of Vaishakh, as per the Hindu calendar.

This year, it will be falling on May 3 and according to the Hindu Panchang, Tritiya tithi will begin at 5.18 am on May 3 and will remain till 7.32 am on May 4.

Why do people buy gold and silver on Akshya Tritiya?

It is believed that whatever is purchased on this day stays with us forever. Also, by buying metals like silver, gold and bringing other valuable items, one welcomes Goddess Lakshmi (goddess of wealth and prosperity) to their homes. Hindu devotees seek blessings of goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer the new valuable metals to goddess Lakshmi.

As per Hindu epics, once upon a time Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, ruled the land of ‘Golden city’ of Lanka. However, his stepbrother Ravana seized the city from him and took over all the wealth from Kuber, banishing him from Lanka. Since then Kuber led a devout life and performed penances that won him the blessings of Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva.

Viswakarma, the architect of the gods, constructed a fabulous city for him named Alkapuri near Mount Kailash and as per epic Mahabharat on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, Kuber was granted the lordship as the custodian of the wealth of heaven.

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya and worshiping Lord Kuber is believed to be an auspicious practice that would bring prosperity to the household.

Another anecdote from Mahabharata mentions that once Lord Krishna visited the Pandavas when they were in exile in the forest. During his visit Draupadi felt helpless as she could not treat their divine guest with a good feast. Lord Krishna, however, was humble and domicile and he accepted a small leaf as food that was stuck to the vessel in which they had prepared food. He said their love is what satiated his hunger and gave them a boon that the Pandavas will receive Akshaya Patra from Sun god. The Akshaya Patra was the wonder vessel that supplied the Pandavas with endless food throughout their exile. Therefore, it is believed that what starts on this day is known to grow endlessly and hence people buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya hoping that their wealth will grow endlessly in their household.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Auspicious time to purchase gold

The Puja timings for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on Akshya Tritiya is from 5:39 am to 12:18 pm on 3 May 2022. The auspicious time to buy gold starts at 5:39 am on May 3 and continues till 5:38 am on May 4, as per the Panchang.

The entire day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered fruitful to invest in gold, silver or any other material.