Akshay Urja Diwas 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Akshay Urja Diwas is a campaign aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of renewable energy resources in our lives as well as that of our blue planet. The earth’s resources are depleting at a dangerous rate and our dependence on these resources has made it very hard for us to move on. However, initiatives from agencies all around can motivate people to switch to renewable sources of energy.

Akshay Urja Diwas is one such initiative. Since the day marks the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, it is also known as Rajiv Gandhi Akshay Urja Diwas.

History

Akshay Urja Diwas was first celebrated on August 20, 2004. The event was organised in New Delhi by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Ministry for New and Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE). Nearly 12,000 school students formed a human chain in the national capital to promote the use of renewable energy.

Significance

The campaign primarily targets schools and colleges to raise awareness among the young generation of the country. Various events like quiz competitions, drawing competitions, debates, cultural programmes, slogan-writing competitions and rallies with posters and banners are organized by educational institutions across the country. In 2012, a first-of-its-kind, battery-powered two-wheeler rally was organised.

Renewable energy, which we get from natural sources, does not deplete the Earth’s resources or have any negative effects on the environment. Using renewable energy can help us all lead sustainable living and reduce environmental degradation.