Akash Prime missile successfully flight-tested; DRDO chief says it will boost confidence of Indian Army, IAF

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight-tested an improved version of the Akash missile on Monday from the integrated test range at Chandipur in Odisha.

Akash Prime, the missile, intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking an enemy aircraft in its maiden flight test.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, in comparison to the existing Akash System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy.

"Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low temperature environments at higher altitudes."

The modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has been used for the current flight test.

The range stations of ITR comprising radars, electro optical tracking system (EOTS) and telemetry stations monitored the missile trajectory and flight parameters.

According to a PTI report, the flight testing took place at around 4:30 pm. The successful flight test proves the competence of the DRDO in designing and developing world-class missile systems, an official told PTI. DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force as the Akash system is already inducted and now getting improved with more lethal missiles.