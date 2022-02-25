0

Air India to operate two flights from Bucharest to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

By Anu Sharma   IST (Updated)
The airline will operate the two wide-body aircraft and base them at Bucharest. The Indian embassy will coordinate the movement of Indians to Bucharest for these evacuation flights. The cost will be completely borne by the government of India for this evacuation.

Air India will operate two special flights to evacuate Indians from Ukraine. As the Ukraine airspace is closed for commercial aviation traffic, Air India has been asked to operate these two flights to Bucharest, the capital city of Romania.
The airline will operate the two wide-body aircraft and base them at Bucharest. The Indian embassy will coordinate the movement of Indians to Bucharest for these evacuation flights.
Since the air route is closed, the embassy is coordinating the movement of Indians in Ukraine to the border nations by road, officials said. Bucharest is located at over 900 km from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
The Indian government is looking to bring back Indians through countries on Ukraine’s western border and as a result, the stakeholders involved are looking at operating special evacuation flights via Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Poland, officials said.
“The government is organizing evacuation flights for Indians in Ukraine. The cost will be completely borne by the government of India for this evacuation,” officials said.
Initial reports suggest that around 20,000 Indian students are to be evacuated from Ukraine currently. More evacuation flights will operate but as the situation remains dynamic, the ministry of external affairs will assign the departure point as per the prevailing situation on ground.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published:  IST
