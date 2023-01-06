Air India incident: Look out circular issued against Mumbai-based businessman accused of urinating on woman

Air India incident: Four crew members of the Air India flight have joined the investigation so far and others are likely to join the probe on Friday.

The Delhi Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against the man who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The accused was identified as Mumbai-based businessman Shekhar Mishra.

The incident occurred on November 26, 2022 when a drunk man urinated on a passenger, a woman in her 70s, on a flight from New York to Delhi. The woman raised a complaint and also wrote a letter to Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

Over a month after the incident, Air India said it has banned the accused from flying with Air India for a maximum of 30 days , the maximum permitted to do so unilaterally. The Delhi Police has also lodged an FIR and is searching for accused who has been absconding, the police said on Thursday.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson also told the airline staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled.

"...if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved," he was quoted by PTI as saying. "The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of 'Unruly'," he said.

The incident also got a reaction from sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. They said the ministry has ordered Air India to start an internal investigation and submit a report. "The ministry will ensure speedy justice to the victim," sources said. "The ministry expects Air India to take strictest actions against crew members. We encourage people to complain about all their grievances on Air Sewa portal," sources said.