Drunk man pees on co-passenger on New York-Delhi Air India flight, airline takes action, DGCA seeks report

Air India constituted an internal committee to probe the incident. "The matter is under government committee and the decision is awaited," an official said.

A man allegedly "unzipped his pants" and urinated on a co-passenger seated in Air India's business class. An Air India official reacted to the incident, informing that the airline has recommended putting the accused man on 'no-fly list'. "Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi," the official told news agency ANI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also sought a report of the incident from the airline. "We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent," the DGCA said on Wednesday.

'...was completely soaked in urine'

News 18 Hindi had reported earlier that the man was in an inebriated condition when the incident happened. The woman immediately informed the cabin crew members about this, but no action was taken. It was alleged that man was allowed to walk-off after the plane landed in Delhi.

The woman passenger had later written to Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, informing him about the incident. After this, the investigation was launched by Air India, the report said.

Narrating the incident in the letter, the woman was quoted by the Times of India as saying that soon after "the lunch was served and lights were switched off...another passenger walked to my seats, completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts...my clothes, shoes and bags were completely soaked in urine".

She alleged that the "crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation".