Air India flies oxygen concentrators from US as Biden, Harris assure help amid COVID-19 surge Updated : April 26, 2021 09:14:26 IST 318 Philips oxygen concentrators loaded by Air India at JFK Airport are on their way to Delhi. This development comes as US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance. Published : April 26, 2021 09:08 AM IST