The judge was hearing Delhi police’s plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused.

In a surprising switch, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, has denied those claims in front of a Delhi court on Friday.

Mishra also claimed that the woman had actually urinated on herself due to incontinence or lack of bladder control, a problem most "Kathak dancers" have, he alleges.

"There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him," Mishra's legal team claimed, as per PTI reports. Women, in fact, do not have prostates.

His lawyer has also claimed that the complainant's seat was "blocked" and that it was impossible for Mishra to have reached there.

"Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain," Mishra's defence advocate told the court.

The Sessions Court judge slammed Mishra's claim saying they had travelled as well and that anybody from any row can come around and got to any seat.

"It is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other," the judge told Mishra, ANI reports.

The claim by his lawyer, made for the first time since the event unfolded on a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26, 2022, flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of WhatsApp exchanges he had with the victim woman which suggested the incident indeed took place.

A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

Dr Sugata Bhattacharjee, a co-passenger on the same flight, has backed up the claim made by the victim recalling, slamming Mishra's father's claim that his son was innocent.

"It’s not a happy story. But at the end of the day, it was a moral call for me, it was morality and I thought it was my moral obligation to stand and make a complaint and I did," Bhattacharjee had told PTI.

A Delhi court refused Mishra bail on Wednesday describing the incident he is accused to have played a role in as "utterly nasty and unpleasant."

Earlier during the arguments, Mishra's counsel said his act was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty.

The complainant's counsel, however, has said that the woman has been received threatening and harassing messages from the accused and his family.

"Karma will hit you," a message from the accused's father sent to the victim read.

