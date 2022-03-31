Air India, AI Express, Alliance Air incurred losses of Rs 17,032 cr from April 2020 to Dec 2021: Govt

Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air suffered a total loss of Rs 17,032 crore between April 2020 and December 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said the highest loss was incurred by the now privatized Air India with Rs 9,373 crore loss in 2020-21 and Rs 6,927 crore loss in 2021-22 (up to December 2021).

Air India Express incurred Rs 184 crore profit in 2020-21 and Rs 161 crore loss in 2021-22 (till December 2021), he said during the Question Hour. The minister said Alliance Air's loss was Rs 440 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 315 crore in 2021-22 (till December 2021).

Air India and Air India Express were taken over by the Tata Group early this year.

On March 14, Air India board officially appointed Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of the carrier.

The Central government on January 27 had officially handed over Air India to Tata Group. The transaction covers three entities – Air India, Air India Express and AI SATS.

Air India pilots had welcomed flyers with a special announcement informing them about the change of ownership.

"Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata group again, after seven decades,” the pilots said.

"The Tata Group welcomes Air India’ s new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service,” Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, had said in a voice note that was widely circulated after the carrier posted it on its official Twitter handle.

JRD Tata remained as Air India chairman until 1978. Ratan Tata was at the helm of Air India between 1986 and 1989.

Talace, a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company, had emerged as the highest bidder in the divestment process and bought Air India for Rs 18,000 cror

Also Read: