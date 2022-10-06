Air Force Day: IAF to unveil new camouflage uniform on October 8

By CNBCTV18.com

The Chief of Air Staff is set to unveil a new pattern of combat uniform for Indian Air Force personnel on Indian Air Force Day on October 8. This day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Air Force Day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers of the other armed forces.

This year there will be a parade in the morning at the Air Force station in Chandigarh and on the occasion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will unveil the new combat uniform for air force personnel, TOI reported. The Air force already has a combat uniform, but the new pattern will be changed into something called digital camouflage.

What will the new uniform look like?

The new IAF uniform will have a digital camouflage pattern and a different fabric and design. A camouflage uniform is used by the air force for ground duty roles.

“The colours and shades of the new IAF uniform will be a little different, more conducive to the air force’s working environment,” an IAF officer said, as per a NewsOnAir report.

The new uniform is said to be like the new digital pattern introduced by the Indian Army in January earlier this year. Designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the Army’s new combat uniform entails several smart tweaks made to the camouflage pattern and the fabric to reduce the weight. Presently IAF’s Garud Special Forces use a digital camouflage pattern.

The celebrations will also include parades and multi-aircraft fly-bys over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.