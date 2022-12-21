According to the office memorandum issued by Dr Srinivas on Monday said, “AIIMS New Delhi to chip in and Ban Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital Premises and in the Campus, in accordance with plastic waste management (Amendment) rules and also to prohibit the sale and distribution of SUP items.”

AIIMS Delhi has banned single-use plastic (SUP) items in the hospital premises and in the campus to minimise, reuse, and recycle plastic trash in order to lower national plastic waste outputs.

According to the office memorandum issued by AIIMS director Dr Srinivas on Monday, “AIIMS New Delhi to chip in and Ban Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital Premises and in the Campus, in accordance with plastic waste management (Amendment) rules and also to prohibit the sale and distribution of SUP items.”

India has started taking steps to reduce the manufacture, usage, and disposal of plastic by outlawing single-use plastic and improving its waste management infrastructure.

India now produces more plastic garbage than it did in 2015, with a yearly growth rate of 21.8 percent on average. According to research, India produces more than 3.5 million tonnes of plastic garbage each year.

The manufacturing, importation, stockpiling, sale, distribution, and use of single-use plastic (SUP) goods have been sought to be outlawed by the Government of India through the adoption of the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

India has made an effort to hasten its progress toward SDGs 13 (Climate Action) and 14.1 (Reducing Marine Pollution), among others, by prohibiting the use of SUPs with little usefulness and high potential for littering throughout the nation.