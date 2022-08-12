AIF to global: Sebi widens scope for overseas investments

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Alternate Investment Funds (“AIFs”) and the Venture Capital Funds (“VCFs”) are a form of investment vehicles pooling capital and financing funds in accordance with their policies for the benefit of the investors.

With the changing times the change in the investment trends was also evident, the investors have started engaging in the social impact investments (investments that create an impact along with a measurable financial gain, e.g., investing directly in start-ups/enterprises).

This has led to a considerable rise in the AIFs and VCFs in India and the boom of start-up ecosystem in India. Therefore, the number of professionals such as wealth advisors, venture capitalists and fund managers have also grown considerably.

The AIFs and the VCFs in India are regulated by the Securities Board of Exchange India (“SEBI”). The erstwhile SEBI (Venture Capital Funds) Regulations, 1996 (“VCF Regulations”) and the SEBI (Alternate Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (“AIF Regulations”) govern the VCFs and the AIFs. Prior to the recent revision by SEBI with regards to the overseas investments, the AIFs and VCFs were constricted to invest in foreign companies without any Indian connect. In this article, we will be discussing the change in the regulation and the effect thereof.

Regulations governing overseas investments of the AIFs and VCFs:

As per rule 12(ba) of the erstwhile VCF Regulations and rule 15(1)(a) of the AIF Regulations, the investments by VCFs and the AIFs in securities of the companies incorporated outside India were subject to terms, conditions, and guidelines which are stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India and the SEBI from time to time.

Accordingly, para 3(ii) of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/VCF/Cir No.1/98645/2007 dated August 09, 2007, and para 2(A)(e)(i) Circular No. CIR/IMD/DF/7/2015 dated October 1, 2015, pertained to the investments made in the foreign companies by the VCFs and the AIFs.

The relevant paras have been respectively enumerated below:

“Investments would be made only in those companies which have an Indian connection (i.e., company which has a front office overseas, while back-office operations are in India) and such investments would be up to 10% of the investible funds of a VCF.”

“VCFs are, from the date of this circular, permitted to invest in Offshore Venture Capital Undertakings which have an Indian connection up to 25% of the investible funds of the VCF.”

The aforementioned guidelines, therefore restricted the AIFs and the VCFs to invest in foreign securities without having Indian connect, which constrained the overseas investments.

SEBI vide Circular No. SEBI/HO/AFD-1/PoD/CIR/P/2022/108 dated August 17, 2022 (“Revised Guidelines”) revised the guidelines for overseas investments by AIFs and the VCFs.

The key developments are discussed hereunder:

No Indian connect required for investment in overseas investee companies

Through the Revised Guidelines, the AIFs and the VCFs are permitted to invest in the investee company incorporated outside India. However, the securities market regulator of the country in which the investee company is incorporated shall be a signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commission’s Multilateral MOU or a signatory to the bilateral MOU with SEBI.

The list of the countries is enumerated in the Appendix A of the Revised Guidelines.

This will essentially enable the AIFs and the VCFs to invest in the foreign based technology companies in developed markets such as the United States(“US”), Singapore, United Kingdom("UK”) or companies incorporated by Indians, abroad.

Restriction on investments in investee companies incorporated in a country recognised by a Financial Action Task Force (“FATF”)

The Revised Guidelines, restrict the AIFs and the VCFs from investing in the companies based in countries having deficient Anti-Money Laundering or Combatting Financing of Terrorism counter measures, or in any jurisdiction which has not made sufficient progress in addressing these deficiencies. The restriction shall also apply to a investing company in the jurisdiction which has not committed to an action plan developed by the FATF.

Sales proceeds from liquidation of overseas investee companies

The Revised Guidelines provide that the sale proceeds derived by AIFs and VCFs liquidating the investment made in the overseas investee company, shall be available for reinvestment. However, the VCFs/AIFs shall transfer/sell the investment in the overseas company to the extent and in compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. (“FEMA”)

Further, the AIFs and the VCFs to furnish the sale/disinvestment details of the overseas investments to SEBI in the prescribed format within 3 working days from the date of disinvestment, in order to update the overall limit available for overseas investment by AIFs/VCFs. This means that the amount disinvested by the AIFs and the VCFs shall be made available to them for reinvestment. Further, the AIFs and the VCFs shall also be required to report the sale of the overseas investments within 30 days in the prescribed format.

Concluding Remarks

The erstwhile regulations governing the AIFs and the VCFs constricted the scope of overseas investment, however SEBI vide the recent circular has notified the revised guidelines and has enabled the Indian AIFs and VCFs to directly invest in overseas companies without requiring an Indian connect.

It is further reiterated that the Revised Guidelines enabling the AIFs and the VCFs to invest in the overseas entities without any Indian connect is a welcome change since it also seeks to tackle the current challenge faced by the venture capitalists which is delay in the fund approval process, thus it is foreseen that the fund approval process, with this change the fund approval process will foreseeably be expedited.

Furthermore, India’s start-up ecosystem is flourishing. India presently is the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. The Revised Guidelines issued by SEBI are in consonance with the intent of enabling India to become the global hub for AIFs, as they will be able to invest in advanced technologies and developed markets such as US, UK, and Singapore.

This article is authored by CA. Harsh Patel , FCA, LLB, Managing Partner - Water and Shark Legal LLP and Adv. Nikita Mulay, Associate – Water and Shark Legal LLP. The views expressed are personal