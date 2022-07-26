    Home

    2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: A timeline

    By CNBCTV18.com
    Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for 2008 Ahmedabad bombings. The accused were all members of the Students’ Islamic Movement of India.

    In a span of just 70 minutes, 20 bombs went off at different locations in Ahmedabad city on July 26, 2008. The terrorists had planted two more bombs but fortunately, they didn't go off. The bombs, strategically placed in buses, on parked bicycles, and in cars, killed 56 people and injured nearly 200.
    Just a day before, Bengaluru had witnessed bombings and the next day, on July 27, similar bombs were found in Surat, none of which, however, went off.
    Terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), an organisation unheard of until then, had claimed responsibility for the attacks. The accused were all members of the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned militant outfit. Over the next seven years, 78 accused were arrested from different states. They were booked under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Information Technology Act, besides the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
    Here's a brief timeline of the 2008 Ahmedabad bombings
    July 26, 2008: Media houses received an email saying 'stop us if you can'. Soon after 20 bombs rocked Ahmedabad killing 56 and injuring hundreds. In the emails, the terrorists claimed that they were avenging the Gujarat riots of 2002 and the destruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.
    July 27, 2008: Similar bombs, that used a deadly cocktail of ammonium nitrate used in fertilisers and fuel oil, were found in Surat.
    August 16, 2008: Gujarat police arrested 10 people and declared Mufti Abu Bashar, who was nabbed from Sarai Meer in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, as the mastermind.
    February 15, 2010: 64 accused were charged.
    February 11, 2013: A 213-foot tunnel was discovered in the Sabarmati Jail.
    May 18, 2013: 24 serial blast accused were charged for jailbreak bid.
    February 8, 2022: Special Judge declared 49 out of the total 78 accused guilty.
    February 18, 2022: 38 of the 49 convicts were sentenced to death by a special court (designated for speedy trial of the case).
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
