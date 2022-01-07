Ahead of Republic Day, assembly elections, security alert issued for forces as inputs warn of terror attack

Ahead of Republic Day and assembly elections in five states, security forces have issued an alert for officers and troops as inputs from multiple agencies indicated a suspected terror attack.

A detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces who have been asked to prepare their troops accordingly, News18 reported on Friday citing sources aware of the development.

The inputs suggested that terrorists may plan attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders and security forces campuses, apart from crowded places and markets.

“Terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan their evil thought to attack/blast at high profit leaders, security forces campus, crowded places/markets Railway Stations, Bus Stands, religious places and vital installations etc (sic)," stated the copy of the alert reviewed by News18.com.

Senior officers have been asked to brief troops about the security drill, conduct, importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary co-ordination with all sister agencies/stakeholders, etc.

“All unit control rooms and centres should be manned suitably round the clock for quick sharing of information and effective co-ordination. Close liaison be maintained with intelligence agencies and civil police in the area besides activating own sources for timely receipt of inputs," it said.

“All troops have been asked to rehearse contingency plan religiously and remain extra alert and vigilant on duty outside and inside of the camp areas to avoid any untoward incidents. All outside and inside areas of the camp should also be put under constant watch to avoid any untoward incidents," The quoted a senior government official as saying.

In view of attacks on forces and their camps, troops have been asked to maintain proper access control and strictly prohibit unauthorised persons. Campuses should also be properly lit at night.

The communication added that CCTVs should be checked and technical support be made available at all times. Dog squads should be used at appropriate places and medical backup should be kept ready.