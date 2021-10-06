0

Ahead of Dussehra-Diwali, Supreme Court slams firecracker manufacturers for violating rules

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Ahead of Dushera-Diwali, the Supreme Court of India has slammed firecracker manufacturers for violating its orders. It said we are not averse to celebrations, but we can't celebrate at the cost of others' lives. 

Ahead of Dussehra-Diwali, the Supreme Court of India has slammed firecracker manufacturers for violating its 2018 judgement banning toxic ingredients like barium in fireworks. It said we are not averse to celebrations, but we can't celebrate at the cost of others' lives.
Despite a ban by the apex court, several manufacturers were caught maintaining inventories of barium salts, revealed raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation. In its previous hearing, SC had asked firecracker manufacturers to show cause why they should not face contempt action.
With a view to striking a balance between the interests of the firecracker industry and human lives, the Supreme Court in 2018 had banned the manufacture and sale of loud, toxic crackers, while allowing the industry to dabble into green or improved crackers.
In nationwide curbs, the court had also reduced the time to burst crackers during Diwali and other occasions to two hours -- between 8-10 pm.
To be updated.
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
