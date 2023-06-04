English
Bihar: Under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga bridge collapses again, CM Nitish Kumar orders probe | WATCH

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 4, 2023 8:32:13 PM IST (Updated)

A section of the same bridge collapsed during a thunderstorm just over a year ago on April 29, 2022. There were no reports of any causality then either.

The Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge, an under-construction bridge in Bihar on the Ganga River, collapsed in Bhagalpur on Sunday evening. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed.

So far, there are no reports of any casualty or injury. The incident took place around 6 pm on June 4. Hours after the collapse, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the incident to identify those responsible.
The moment when the bridge collapsed was captured by several locals on their phones and cameras and the video is circulating on social media.
X