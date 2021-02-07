Agri cess: The new cat among pigeons

Centre’s move to levy a new agriculture cess in FY22 Budget on 25 items of import as well as petrol and diesel, has created unease and distrust among state governments, as they see their share of tax revenues dwindle from the central kitty.

Some of the state government officials CNBC-TV18 spoke to observed “ in May 2017, basic excise duty on petrol was 9.48 rupees while Centre’s total cess 12 rupees, by May 2020 the excise duty was sharply reduced to 2.98 rupees and central cess was 30 rupees - post the budget, the basic excise on petrol has been further cut to 1.40 rupees to adjust for the Agriculture Cess of 2.50 rupees a litre.”

Officials went on to observe, “ Similarly for diesel, the basic excise in May 2017 was 11.33 rupees a litre while Cess was 6 rupees, by May 2020 basic excise stood reduced to 4.83 rupees and Cess was raised to 27 rupees a litre. In February 2021, basic excise duty is further reduced to 1.80 rupees to adjust for the agriculture cess of 4 rupees a litre”

“The facts speak for themselves. On petrol, Cess comprised 56 percent of the total central taxes in May 2017, which shot up to 91 percent by May 2020 and currently its 95.75 percent of the total central duties. Leaving just 4.25 percent of the tax which is shareable with state governments “

“On diesel similarly, the Cess component is at an all time of 94 percent of total central taxes, leaving just 6 percent as shareable with states “

“The facts speak for themselves. And yet 15th Finance Commission has done nothing. They have merely stated some facts in their report. There seems to be total mismanagement of the economy which is impacting the devolution of resources to states. “

While increasing share of Cess and Surcharge levied by Centre reduces the scope for States to raise duties on products, FY22 Budget estimates a revenue mop-up of over 4 lakh crores from Education & Health Surcharge, Road Cess and now Agriculture Cess for the Centre, which is over 1.8 percent of the nominal GDP.

The Budget also speaks about the scope of the agriculture Cess on imports. Explanatory notes to the Customs notification says

“Enabling provisions have been made for levy of this Cess on all imported goods at the rate not exceeding the rate specified in Customs Tariff Act” - this means apart from the 25 imports identified by the Centre for this budget to levy the agriculture Cess, in future the Centre has the power to expand the list of imports which will attract the Cess, further depleting shareable tax resources with the States.

Also, if one looks at the breakup of the customs duty and the cess levied on the 25 imports, the range of Cess on many products is either 50 percent or more of the total taxes, thus impacting states share.