Economy Agri cess: The new cat among pigeons Updated : February 07, 2021 01:10 PM IST Budget FY22 says "Enabling provisions have been made for levy of this cess on all imported goods at the rate not exceeding the rate specified in Customs Tariff Act." States share down to 4.25 percent of total central taxes on petrol in February. States share falls to 6 percent of total central taxes on diesel in February.