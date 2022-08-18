Agniveer recruitment: Army announces rally in Haryana

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The official statement said that youths from Chandigarh and six other districts - Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula - can participate in this rally.

A recruitment rally will be organised in Ambala to induct recruits into the Army under the Agnipath scheme from October 25 to November 11. The rally will be held at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.

The official statement said that youths from Chandigarh and six other districts — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — can participate in this rally.

Recruitment Director Colonel B S Bisht, in a statement, said that the recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman.

He said that according to the recruitment rules, sons of serving or retired officers and Sainik Veer Naris will be given relaxation in height, weight, and chest.

Along with this, 20 percent bonus marks will be given on passing the examination, and some bonus marks will be extended to winners of the Khelo India Youth Games and All India School Games Federation as well.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it had received 7.5 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Indian Navy has also begun the process for recruitment in around 3000 posts.