    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Agniveer recruitment: Army announces rally in Haryana

    Agniveer recruitment: Army announces rally in Haryana

    Agniveer recruitment: Army announces rally in Haryana
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The official statement said that youths from Chandigarh and six other districts - Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula - can participate in this rally.

    A recruitment rally will be organised in Ambala to induct recruits into the Army under the Agnipath scheme from October 25 to November 11. The rally will be held at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.
    The official statement said that youths from Chandigarh and six other districts — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — can participate in this rally.
    Recruitment Director Colonel B S Bisht, in a statement, said that the recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman.
    He said that according to the recruitment rules, sons of serving or retired officers and Sainik Veer Naris will be given relaxation in height, weight, and chest.
    Also Read: Agnipath recruitment: Online registration dates revised for scheme in Kerala
    Along with this, 20 percent bonus marks will be given on passing the examination, and some bonus marks will be extended to winners of the Khelo India Youth Games and All India School Games Federation as well.
    Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it had received 7.5 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Indian Navy has also begun the process for recruitment in around 3000 posts.

    Tags

    ChandigarhHaryanaIndian armymilitary

    Previous Article

    72% ministers in Bihar’s new cabinet have criminal cases against them: Report

    Next Article

    India blocks 8 YouTube-based news channels for spreading false information

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng