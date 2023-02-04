Now, the candidates will first appear for the online exam and only those securing 25 percent marks in the exam will be allowed to appear for the physical and medical tests. The change in the recruitment process has been made considering the enormous administrative costs and logistical arrangements due to thousands of candidates attending the recruitment rallies.

The Indian Army on Friday announced a change in its recruitment process for Agniveers. The candidates will now undergo an online common entrance examination (CEE) first, which will be followed by physical fitness tests during recruitment rallies. This is done to reduce the number of candidates attending the recruitment rallies by adding a layer of screening.

The registration process for Agniveer online exam will begin on February 10. It will be conducted through Kolhapur’s Army Recruitment Office (ARO).

Changes in the Agniveer recruitment process

The advertisement regarding the change was issued by the Army on Friday. It detailed the three steps for the recruitment of soldiers to the force in a new order.

Earlier, the candidates had to first undergo the physical fitness test, which was followed by their medical tests and they had to qualify for the CEE as the last step.

However, the process was changed and now the candidates will first appear for the online exam and only those securing 25 percent marks in the exam will be allowed to appear for the physical and medical tests at the recruitment rallies.

The online exam is aimed at testing the basic understanding of school-level subjects of candidates and the marks obtained in the exam will also be considered while preparing the final merit list.

The new recruitment rules will be applicable to around 40,000 candidates who are seeking to join the Army through the next recruitment cycle of 2023-24.

Registration for the online exam will begin on February 10 and the final registration will end on March 11. The online exam is expected to be held in June, and the physical test is expected to be conducted in October-November. The final merit list is expected to be released by December end.

Why was the Agniveer recruitment process changed?

According to Army Officials, the change in the recruitment process has been made to reduce the enormous administrative costs and logistical arrangements required to tackle the thousands of candidates coming to the recruitment rallies.

While the number of candidates participating in recruitment rallies ranged from 5,000 in small towns to 1.5 lakh in big cities, accommodating a large number of candidates at the rallies was a challenge.

“The earlier process led to the screening of a large number of candidates, which stressed administrative resources. A large number of security personnel had to be deployed to tackle law and order situation, and a substantial medical staff had to be committed for the rallies,” an officer told The Indian Express.

Thus, by conducting the online exam as the first screening process, the Army will be able to ensure that only qualified candidates come to the recruitment rallies.

The Agnipath scheme in the Indian Armed forces is for the recruitment of candidates in the army for a period of four years. After this period, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to enrol in the permanent cadre and up to 25 percent of Agniveers will be selected.

So far, 19,000 Agniveers have joined the Army, while 21,000 are scheduled to join the force from the first week of March.