Historic passing out parade of Navy's first batch of Agniveers to be held on March 28 — Check details here

The Indian Navy has announced that the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the first batch of Agniveers will take place at INS Chilka on March 28. Here's all you need to know about it.

When and where will it take place?

The parade will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the evening.

The historic event is scheduled to be conducted post-sunset, a first of its kind in the Indian armed forces. Traditionally, POPs take place in the morning hours.

INS Chilka, an Indian Navy training base in Khordha, Odisha, will host the event. It is a premier training establishment for sailors’ ab initio training upon induction.

Where can you watch it?

The POP will be live-streamed on the Indian Navy's YouTube channel and Instagram page, as well as on the Doordarshan Network.

What can you expect?

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the chief guest and the reviewing officer of the POP. Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi will also be present on the occasion along with other senior naval officers and dignitaries, officials said.

Deserving Agniveers will be presented with awards in various categories during the event, and for the first time, the POP will be attended by eminent veteran sailors and sportswomen.

Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha and former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj have consented to grace the occasion with their presence.

The Indian Navy has created the General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy to recognize the top-performing woman Agniveer trainee in honour of the late General Bipin Rawat. The award will be presented by his daughters.

What is the significance of the event?

The event marks the successful completion of training for close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women. This includes the men and women who were part of the Indian Navy Republic Day Parade contingent on the Kartavya Path on January 26, officials said.

”The POP is a momentous occasion for the trainees and a proud moment for their families. This is the first-ever passing out of the Agniveers from any training institution of the country post successful completion of ab initio training — a significant landmark towards a new beginning for the armed forces and the baton,” the Navy said.

The Agniveers underwent 16 weeks of ab initio training at INS Chilka, which included academic, service, and outdoor training based on the core Naval values of duty, honour, and courage.

The successful trainees will be deployed on frontline warships for their sea training.

