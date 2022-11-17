Kerala, hotbed of Agnipath protest, sees just over half of expected candidates turn up for recruitment rally

The recent recruitment rally was conducted in Kerala, which was once a site of mass Agnipath protests. As many as 1,767 candidates were expected to attend the rally.

, representing a little over 0.7 percent of the total applications of Two thousand candidates were to report on the first day of the rally, a Times of India report said. However, according to PRO Defence Trivandrum, 1,767 candidates were expected to attend the rally, of which just 904 attended. Indian Army's Agnipath recruitment rally began on Thursday, November 17, for seven southern districts of Kerala — once the hotbed of protests against the scheme . As many as 25,367 candidates have reportedly registered for the schemerepresenting a little over 0.7 percent of the total applications of 3.5 million the Army got under Agnipath.

The rally for seven southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts began at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Kollam on Thursday morning.

Glimpses from the Day 1 of Army recruitment rally, for the 7 southern districts of Kerala, at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium Kollam.🔹1767 Candidates expected to attend🔹904 Candidates attended.🔹151 Candidates cleared the run.#agniveer #Agnipath #agnipathscheme pic.twitter.com/oa00h0urA0 — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) November 17, 2022

15 lakh applications so far under the Agnipath scheme

Over 15 lakh applications have been filed under the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in India's three military forces — Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air force (IAF). The Agnipath recruitment rallies are being organised in several states, and more have been planned for recruitment in the year 2022. A parallel process for the 2023 intake is also underway.

Here's a look at the total number of applications received for the Agniveer recruitment in the Indian naval force, the army and the air force:

Indian Air Force:

The Indian Air Force had received record registrations under Agnipath. With 7,49,899, the Indian Air Force received the "highest ever registrations in any recruitment cycle". The registration for recruitment in the Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme ended on July 5. The IAF also released the provisional select list of the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022 on November 11.

Indian Navy

As many as 9.55 lakh Agniveer applicants , including 82,200 women aspirants, registered for the Indian Navy under the Agnipath Scheme. As per the government, women are being inducted as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) in the Indian Navy.

Indian Army

Over 3.5 million candidates registered for recruitment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme, Hindustan Times quoted officials familiar with the development as saying on September 30. According to the official, the army is conducting 96 recruitment rallies across the country this year. Of these, 30 were already completed, and over 10 were underway. The rest were to be organised in December.

Agnipath scheme

Launched by the government in June this year, the rollout of the Agnipath scheme faced violent protests across the nation as military aspirants took to the streets over a range of issues . The protests were reported in Kerala, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

If recruited under this scheme, soldiers would get released after four years of service, and only 25 percent of the best professionals will be re-inducted as permanent. Soldiers recruited under the new model are called 'Agniveers'. They will form a distinct rank in the three services and wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.