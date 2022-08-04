By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Navy plans to recruit about 3,000 personnel this year under the Agnipath scheme. Officials had earlier said 20 percent of the first batch of recruits inducted in the Indian Navy under the Agnipath scheme will be women.

The Indian Navy received 9.55 lakh applications for recruitment under the newly-launched Agnipath scheme. As many as 82,200 of these applicants are women, officials said on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

The statement came after the registration process for recruitment in the Navy under the scheme has concluded. The registration process for aspirants had begun on July 1

The Navy plans to recruit about 3,000 personnel this year under the Agnipath scheme. Officials had earlier said 20 percent of the first batch of recruits inducted in the Indian Navy under the Agnipath scheme will be women. This is the first time the Indian Navy will be deploying women as sailors on warships as per operational requirements.

The Agnipath scheme was announced on June 14. A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel.

The scheme seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years. Only 25 percent of them will be re-inducted for 15 more years making it a major bone of contention.

However, the government has been maintaining that the Agnipath scheme aims to ensure a youthful profile of the armed forces, bring technically adept people and make them future-ready to deal with any challenges facing the nation.

(With inputs from PTI)