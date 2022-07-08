Agnipath scheme: Recruitment rallies for Angniveers to be held by Army in UP from August

The Indian Army would hold recruitment rallies under the newly announced Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh from next month.

"The recruitment rally in Bareilly will be held between August 19 and September 15. The rally will cover 12 nearby districts," Shantanu Pratap Singh PRO (Defence) Lucknow, said in a press statement.

In Muzaffarnagar and Agra, recruitment rallies for the Army will be held between September 20 and October 10 covering 13 districts of the Meerut region and 12 districts of the Agra region, respectively.

The recruitment rally will be held in Kanpur from October 22 to November 10, covering 13 districts in the Lucknow region. The recruitment rally in Faizabad of Ayodhya district will be held between November 16 and December 6, covering 13 districts, while the one in Varanasi will be held between November 16 and December 10, covering 12 districts.

The Agnipath scheme was unveiled on June 14 this year. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and be called Agniveers.

While 25 percent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently, the remaining 75 percent will be released. This had led to violent protests escalating over the centre's flagship scheme in many parts of the country including Bihar, Telangana, and Haryana, among others, with the Opposition pressing for its immediate withdrawal.

Recruiting Agniveers in forces

For the Indian Army, registrations for recruitment for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer Technical (aviation ammunition, examiner), Agniveer clerk/storekeeper, Agniveer 10th pass, and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass began on July 1. Interested candidates can apply online till July 30.

The Indian Navy is expected to release a detailed notification for the recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme on July 9. The application window for the Navy will remain open from July 15 to 30 this year.

The Army is expected to recruit 40,000 while the Indian Navy will open 3,000 posts for Agniveers. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR can register on the official website of the Indian Army or the Navy respectively.

Earlier, on June 24, the Indian Air Force (IAF) began registrations under the Agnipath scheme for 3,000 jobs and has closed its resigtration now. The IAF in a tweet said that it received around 7.5 lakhs applications this year.