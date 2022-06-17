Agnipath scheme: Amid protests, Centre raises upper age limit to 23 years as 'one-time waiver'

The government granted a one-time waiver for the recruitment in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme late Thursday, increasing the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for the 2022 recruitment cycle. The lower age limit is fixed at 17.5 years.

Launching the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said the entry age for all new recruits will have to be between 17 and a half and 21 years. It said that under the scheme, soldiers would be released after four years of service and only 25 percent of soldiers will be re-inducted as permanent.

However, late Thursday, the government said in its press release, "​Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022."

"​Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," it said.

The Centre's decision to grant on-time age relaxation in the recruitment process came after massive protests erupted over the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the armed forces

Several aspirants for the armed forces expressed dissatisfaction over the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early, and the 17.5 to 21-year age restriction under the scheme. The protesters had, therefore, demanded that the government withdraws the scheme, saying the process of recruitment should be the same as earlier. Several aspirants for the armed forces expressed dissatisfaction over the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early, and the 17.5 to 21-year age restriction under the scheme. The protesters had, therefore, demanded that the government withdraws the scheme, saying the process of recruitment should be the same as earlier.

People from parts of Bihar, including Jehanabad, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Buxar and Munger, took to the streets to protest against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme. At least three trains were set on fire across the state as protests turned violent on Thursday.

olice personnel inspect railway properties, that were vandalised and set on fire by miscreants during a protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Birlanagar Junction railway station, in Gwalior

Meanwhile, almost 20 men gathered at railway station Nangloi in Delhi to protest against the delay in Railway recruitment examinations and against the Agnipath scheme.

In Haryana's Palwal, some policemen were injured and police vehicles were vandalised during a protest against the Agnipath scheme. Police personnel deployed at DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones, ANI reported.