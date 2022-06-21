Amidst nationwide protests against the Narendra-Modi led government's Agnipath scheme, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Tuesday defended the scheme and said that it should not be looked upon as a standalone scheme as the present era is changing and turning into a "contactless" conflict which is why India needs to prepare for tomorrow.

Speaking to news agency ANI, NSA Doval said that Agnipath was in line with the Prime Minister's prime priorities of keeping the country safe. Calling the scheme a part of the larger narrative, Doval said that security is a "dynamic concept" which cannot remain "static" and stressed that India needs to protect its national interest and national assets.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1539150806082981888

Doval added that PM's vision required many steps - multitude of them.

“Broadly speaking, they come under the four heads. It requires equipment, it requires a change in systems and structures, it requires a change in technology, it requires a change in manpower and policies, which have to be futuristic,” he added.

Doval also said that violence will not be tolerated and that accused have been identified and due probe will be undertaken to ascertain the forces behind it.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1539157375352942592

“I think that protests and raising your voice is justified and is permitted in a democracy. But vandalism, violence is not permitted and will not be tolerated at all,” Doval said. He further mentioned that “there will be no rollback” on the scheme.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1539162166892240896

Doval also assured a stable future of recruits and said, “My message to the youth who want to become 'Agniveers' is that be positive, have faith in the nation, have faith in the leadership and also in yourself,” while addressing the Agniveers.