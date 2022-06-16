"We work hard to get inducted into the Armed forces. How will the service be for four years, with months of training and leaves? How will we protect the nation after getting trained for just three years? The government has to take back this scheme," said another protester.
#WATCH | Youth hold protest in Jehanabad over the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme for Armed forces. Rail and road traffic disrupted by the protesting students. pic.twitter.com/iZFGUFkoOU— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022
#WATCH | Bihar: Youth demonstrate in Chhapra, burn tyres and vandalise a bus in protest against the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme pic.twitter.com/Ik0pYK26KY— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022
Protests erupt in Bihar against Agnipath scheme, Army aspirants demand its withdrawalRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/BniKN8PVjJ#Bihar #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme #Agnipath #Agniveer pic.twitter.com/VUd5Z0nSmw— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 16, 2022
#WATCH | Bihar: Armed forces aspirants protest in Munger against #AgnipathRecruitmentSchemeA protester says "We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier,Tour of Duty (ToD) be rolled back & exams be held as earlier. Nobody will go to Army just for 4 yrs" pic.twitter.com/b5dnSUYohW— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022
When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2022
भाजपा सरकार सेना भर्ती को अपनी प्रयोगशाला क्यों बना रही है? सैनिकों की लंबी नौकरी सरकार को बोझ लग रही है?युवा कह रहे हैं कि ये 4 साला नियम छलावा है। हमारे पूर्व सैनिक भी इससे असहमत हैं।सेना भर्ती से जुड़े संवेदनशील मसले पर न कोई चर्चा, न कोई गंभीर सोच-विचार।बस मनमानी? pic.twitter.com/nNn83Cq0sq— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 15, 2022