Massive protests erupted in Bihar over the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for armed forces that was launched by the government on Tuesday. The protesters demanded that the government withdraws the scheme saying the process of recruitment should be the same as earlier.

"We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier. Agnipath scheme must be rolled back and exams must be held as earlier. Nobody will go to the Army just for four years," a protester was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Another protester from Jehanabad said, "Where will we go after working for only four years?... we will be homeless after four years of service... We have jammed the roads. The country's leaders will now get to know that people are aware."

#WATCH | Youth hold protest in Jehanabad over the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme for Armed forces. Rail and road traffic disrupted by the protesting students. pic.twitter.com/iZFGUFkoOU — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022 "We work hard to get inducted into the "We work hard to get inducted into the Armed forces. How will the service be for four years, with months of training and leaves? How will we protect the nation after getting trained for just three years? The government has to take back this scheme," said another protester.

Some other protesters said they were exasperated to learn about the new scheme which came after two years of no recruitment by the armed forces despite their having cleared the requisite physical tests. People from parts of Bihar including Jehanabad, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Buxar and Munger took to streets to protest against the "Agnipath " scheme.

Visuals from the protest site show some youth burning tyres and vandalising a bus in Chappra. Rail and road traffic was also disrupted by the protesting students in some areas. Several reports on Wednesday also claimed that protesters hurled stones at Pataliputra Express, which passed through Buxar station, but there was no official confirmation.

#WATCH | Bihar: Youth demonstrate in Chhapra, burn tyres and vandalise a bus in protest against the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme pic.twitter.com/Ik0pYK26KY — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

More than 100 young men stormed the railway station and squatted on the tracks in the Buxar district, blocking the onward journey of the Patna-bound Janshatabdi Express for nearly 30 minutes news agency PTI reported. In Muzaffarpur town, a large number of Army aspirants vented their ire by placing burning tyres on the roads around the sprawling Chakkar Maidan.

In Begusarai, the Army aspirants, many of them NCC cadets, staged a demonstration at the Mahadev Chowk. They carried a huge poster inscribed with the demand for withdrawal of the new defence reform initiative.

#WATCH | Bihar: Armed forces aspirants protest in Munger against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme A protester says "We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier,Tour of Duty (ToD) be rolled back & exams be held as earlier. Nobody will go to Army just for 4 yrs" pic.twitter.com/b5dnSUYohW— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

About Agnipath scheme

Under the scheme, soldiers would be released after four years of service and only 25 percent of soldiers will be re-inducted as permanent. Soldiers recruited under the new model will be called 'Agniveers'. The government said around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year between the ages of 17 and a half years and 21 years into the Army, Navy and the Air Force. "Agniveers would also be given preference in jobs in the public sector, PSUs, and other industries," the Defence Minister Rajanath Singh had said.

A day after the launch of the Agnipath scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the chief ministers of BJP -ruled Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana promised preference to retired Agniveers in recruitment to state police, other armed forces and examinations.

Also, an official said the Ministry of Education (MoE) will launch a special three-year skill-based bachelor degree programme for such defence personnel which will recognise the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments.

As per the scheme, recruits will receive a monthly package that includes benefits such as risk and hardship allowances. They will receive a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. The Agniveers will also receive a non-contributory insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh during the period.

Congress hits out at govt over Agneepath scheme

The Congress had warned that the "transformative" 'Agnipath' scheme will reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces.

"When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP government must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the government was making recruitment in the army its "laboratory".

भाजपा सरकार सेना भर्ती को अपनी प्रयोगशाला क्यों बना रही है? सैनिकों की लंबी नौकरी सरकार को बोझ लग रही है? युवा कह रहे हैं कि ये 4 साला नियम छलावा है। हमारे पूर्व सैनिक भी इससे असहमत हैं।सेना भर्ती से जुड़े संवेदनशील मसले पर न कोई चर्चा, न कोई गंभीर सोच-विचार।बस मनमानी? pic.twitter.com/nNn83Cq0sq— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 15, 2022

"After four years, at the age of 22 to 25, how will these youths build their future without any additional qualifications? Isn't it right that when a regular soldier also returns home after 15 years of service, most of the time he gets only a job as a guard or security guard in a bank? So what will this 23 to 25-year-old youth do after four years of contract service," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.