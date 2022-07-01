Agnipath scheme: Indian Army and Navy start recruiting Agniveers from today

The Indian army and navy are all set to start recruitment of candidates under the Agnipath scheme from today. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR can register on the official website of the Indian Army or the Navy respectively.

According to a Hindustan Times report, lakhs of young candidates are expected to apply for 43,000 jobs the two services are offering this year. The army is expected to recruit 40,000 and the Indian Navy is expected to hire 3,000 Agniveers.

Indian Navy recruitment details

The Indian Navy is expected to release a detailed notification for the recruitment process of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme on July 9. For the Indian Navy, the application window will remain open from July 15 to 30, 2022.

The online exams for recruitment of Agniveers in the Navy will be conducted in October this year. Further tests, medical and joining will commence on November 21, 2022.

Indian Army recruitment details

For the Indian Army, registrations for recruitment for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer Technical (aviation ammunition, examiner), Agniveer clerk/storekeeper, Agniveer 10th pass, and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass will begin on July 1, 2022.

The minimum age for applying is 17.5 years and the upper age limit is 23 years (which has been relaxed from 21 years as a one-time measure for the year 2022-23).

Earlier, on June 24, the Indian Air Force (IAF) began registrations under the Agnipath scheme for 3,000 jobs. As per a Hindustan Times report, at least 201,000 candidates have applied for it as of June 29, 2022. The registrations are open till July 5.

The Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit Agniveer soldiers for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 percent of the recruits in the regular cadre for 15 years after another round of screening.

Recruitment rallies are expected to start in August followed by a common entrance exam in October-November and the selected candidates will report to training centres in December. The first set of Agniveers will join their units in July 2023.