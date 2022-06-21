Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary at the Department of Military Affairs, on Tuesday reiterated that the Agnipath scheme is being implemented with the aim to recruit the best soldiers. He also dispelled rumours about "discrimination" against Agniveers and said soldiers who would be recruited under this scheme will be eligible for gallantry awards. The military's clarification came as the country witnessed massive and violent protests over the Agnipath scheme since last week.

"If the Agniveer will fight, he will be given Param Vir Chakra or any other gallantry awards," said Lieutenant General Puri, adding that he will be treated just like any other soldier. Refuting another rumour, he said the claims that old-timers of the Army will be sent to the Agniveer scheme "is proven to be a fake information".

He said the Agnipath scheme is implementable as several people have brainstormed over the reform idea. He said this while responding to claims that the scheme was implemented without much consultation. "The Agnipath scheme has been launched to recruit the best for the Indian armed forces. We want the best, not the second-best...because the nation's security is in question."

He said a transparent, fair, objective and centrally maintained system will be maintained. He said that there is no change in the recruitment process. "The recruitment is the same for all three forces...The regimental process will be unchanged. The All India All Class remains unchanged. There'll be no changes for those in service or training," he said.

Lauding the scheme yet again, the Lieutenant General said, it scheme balances three things - the first youthful profile of the armed forces, technical savvy and adaptable people joining the Army, third makes the individual future-ready. The military said it wants to improve the trainer-to-trainee ratio.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal SK Jha of the Indian Air Force said there'll be no change in the intake qualifications for recruits through the Agnipath scheme. At the same time, the Indian Navy said it will compress training timelines without compromising quality. "All trainees may get tablets or e-readers to read curriculum whenever they find time," the Indian Navy said.

Air Marshal Jha said that Agniveers are being inducted gradually starting with 2 percent in the first year. The numbers will go to nearly 6,000 in the fifth year and will be around 9,000-10,000 in the 10th year. "Every enrollment in the Indian Air Force will now take place through 'Agniveer Vayu' only," he said.

The Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the government on June 14. Under this scheme, youth between the age group of 17-and-half years to 21 will be inducted into the armed forces for only four years. Only 25 percent of them will be re-inducted for 15 more years making it a major bone of contention. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022 but the four-year clause remains as it is

Why are there protests

Massive protests have erupted over the Agnipath recruitment schemes. At several locations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, incidents of violence were reported as the situation turned grim. Protesters have expressed dissatisfaction over service period, no pension or retirement benefits and employment security.

Protestors said that their future remains insecure under the new scheme. There is no guarantee of being re-inducted into the armed forces for a longer term after the first four years. As per the scheme, only one in four people will become a permanent inductee. Moreover, protestors believe there is no job guarantee even though they will be trained for four year. Ministries and several state governments have announced offers for Agniveers but it does not seem to be enough to placate them.