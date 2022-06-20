Agnipath scheme: Agniveers will form distinct rank, have insignia on uniform, Army releases terms and conditions

The Indian Army said on Sunday 'Agniveers', who would join the force, would form a distinct rank that will be different from any other existing ranks. The remarks came even as youth have been protesting against the scheme for nearly a week blocking rail and road traffic.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the government on June 14. Under this scheme, youth between the age group of 17-and-half years to 21 will be recruited into the armed forces for only four years. Only 25 percent of them will be re-inducted for 15 more years making it a major bone of contention. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022 but the four-year clause remains as it is.

Enrolment for regular cadre and termination

The Army said that based on organisational requirements and policies, 'Agniveers', on completion of their engagement period in each batch, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the Army based on objective criteria including performance during their engagement period. "Agniveers so enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of 15 years and will be governed by terms and conditions of service (of Junior Commissioned Officer/ Other Ranks) currently in vogue," it said. The Army said the Agniveers will not have any right to be selected after completion of their four-year tenure.

The release of an Agniveer at their own request before completion of terms of engagement is not permitted. Each Agniveer will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the Agnipath Scheme.

Salary

On the discharge after completion of four years, Agniveers will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package. The Army said 30 percent of the monthly salary of the Agniveers will be compulsorily deposited in a corpus and an equal amount will be contributed by the government. "On completion of the tenure, the corpus of Rs 5.02 lakh will be matched by the government of India and an amount of Rs 10.04 lakh and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers," the Army said.

"In case of Agniveers who are subsequently selected for enrolment in the Indian Army as regular cadre, the Seva Nidhi package to be paid to them will comprise only their contribution including accrued interest thereon," the Army said.

The Army said Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of pension or gratuity, nor will they be eligible for Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facilities, Ex-Servicemen status, and other related benefits.

No roll back of Agnipath scheme

"Shorter duration service has been under discussion since 1989. The government has been studying this scheme closely for the last two years and comparing to other nations," he said.

This year, 46,000 Agniveers will be inducted and the number of inductees will rise to over 90000 a year and can go up to 1.25 lakh in the coming years, he added.