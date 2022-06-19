14 people detained in Ahmedabad for protesting against Agnipath scheme

As many as 14 people were detained on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after they assembled without permission to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme of the Central government for the recruitment of youngsters in the Armed Forces, police said.

A few of the protestors said they had gathered to protest in a peaceful "Gandhian" manner.

Around 100 persons, mostly locals, had assembled at a spot in Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad to protest against the Agnipath scheme. "We detained 14 of them as they had gathered without permission," Meghaninagar police station's inspector J P Chauhan said.

However, one of the agitators said, "We were protesting in the Gandhian way, but we were not allowed to sit even for a few minutes as the police arrived and detained us. We want permission to protest as long as our demands are not met and the scheme is not taken back."

Army job aspirants protest against Agnipath scheme, block highway in Punjab

A large number of Army job aspirants took out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Punjab on Sunday and blocked vehicular traffic on the Chandigarh-Una national highway for an hour. According to police, the protesting youths, hailing from villages around Anandpur Sahib in this district, demanded the Army recruitment process to continue as earlier and immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government. A heavy police deployment was made to prevent any untoward incident.

There have been protests against the Agnipath scheme in many parts of Haryana and a few parts of Punjab in the past few days.

9 arrested, at least 8 detained in 3 UP districts over anti-Agnipath protests

The UP police arrested nine people and detained many in Saharanpur, Bhadohi and Deoria districts for their alleged involvement in violent agitations and for instigating the youth to protests against the Agnipath scheme, officials said on Sunday.

Four people were arrested in Bhadohi and at least eight were detained in Deoria. Those arrested in Saharanpur are said to be members of different political parties, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said, "We have arrested five people in connection with the Agnipath protest. All are above 25 years old and are connected to different political parties. Posing as Army aspirants they were involved in instigating the youth to protest against the scheme." All the accused are residents of villages under the Rampur Maniharan police station limits. In Bhadohi, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protestors and arrested four youths.

"On Sunday, 30 to 40 youths gathered for a protest on the Gyanpur-Gopiganj road with national flags. Before they could start their demonstration, the police dispersed them," SHO of Gopiganj, Brijesh Kumar Singh said adding that four people were arrested. In Deoria, a large number of youths protested against the Agnipath scheme in the Barhaj area. They also resorted to the pelting stones and vandalized a gas filling station on the Paina road. Police have initiated a probe and have detained eight to 10 youths in the matter.

The filling station salesman also accused the protestors of looting cash. Shopkeepers at Chowk and Paina Road closed their shops out of fear and people who had come to the market returned home. "Police have initiated a probe and so far eight to 10 agitators were detained. The police are interrogating them but no written complaint from the filling station has been received so far," SHO of Barhaj Police Station Jai Shankar Mishra said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met the three service chiefs amid escalating protests against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme in several parts of the country. It is learnt that the focus of the deliberations was on pacifying the protesters.