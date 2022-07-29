Agnipath recruitment: Online registration dates revised for scheme in Kerala

The Army recruitment office in Thiruvananthapuram has notified that the recruitment for eligible candidates in Army through the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme has been rescheduled to start from August 5.

The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin on August 1.

The online window for registration will now be open from August 5 to September 3. Interested candidates can now register through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Agnipath recruitment rally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki is scheduled to be held from November 15 to November 30 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Kollam.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday it had received 7.5 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Indian Navy has also begun its online registration for around 3000 posts.