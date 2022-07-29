    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia Newsagnipath recruitment online registration date revised in kerala 14297692.htm

    Agnipath recruitment: Online registration dates revised for scheme in Kerala

    Agnipath recruitment: Online registration dates revised for scheme in Kerala

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The online window for registration will now be open from August 5 to September 3.

    Agnipath recruitment: Online registration dates revised for scheme in Kerala
    The Army recruitment office in Thiruvananthapuram has notified that the recruitment for eligible candidates in Army through the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme has been rescheduled to start from August 5.
    The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin on August 1.
    The online window for registration will now be open from August 5 to September 3. Interested candidates can now register through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
    The Agnipath recruitment rally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki is scheduled to be held from November 15 to November 30 at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Kollam.
    The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday it had received 7.5 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme.  Indian Navy has also begun its online registration for around 3000 posts.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    India at CWG 2022, Day 1 LIVE updates: India win toss and opt to bat against Australia; Manika Batra-led women's TT beat South Africa in team event

    Next Article

    Smriti Irani's defamation suit: Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng