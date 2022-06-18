Cross
Agnipath: Rajnath Singh approves 10% reservation of jobs for 'Agniveers'

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
The reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard, defence civilian posts and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DSPUs).

Even as protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme continue across India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a 10% reservation of jobs in the Ministry of Defence for eligible Agniveers.
The reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard, defence civilian posts and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings, a government  press release said.
The DSPUs include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Ltd, Munitions India Limited, Yantra India Limited, Gliders India Limited, India Optel Limited, and Troop Comforts Limited (TCL).
This reservation would be in addition to existing reservations for ex-servicemen, the statement added.
"Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions. The DPSUs will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made to enable recruitment of Agniveers to the above posts," the government statement read.
