Amid Agnipath protests, MHA reserves 10% vacancies for 'Agniveers' in CAPFs and Assam Rifles recruitments

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said it has decided to reserve 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

The MHA has also decided to give three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. The first batch of Agniveer will also get an age relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

This is days after Shah announced that preference would be given to 'Agniveers' in the CAPFs.

Currently, over 73,000 posts are vacant in five wings of the paramilitary forces - Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The development comes amid widespread protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence services across several states. As protests turned violent and youngsters blocked railway stations, the Railways cancelled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected, authorities said on Friday.

A man was shot dead in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad, trains went up in flames, and public and private vehicles were attacked as railway stations and highways turned into battlegrounds in many states on Friday amid burgeoning protests against Agnipath.

As the depredations against the recruitment scheme continued across large parts of India, from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana and Bihar to Madhya Pradesh, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and Army chief Gen Manoj Pande tried to assuage the concerns of the agitators with little success. Though not as intense, protests were also organised in Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Mobile internet and SMS services were also restricted in several areas.

The Army chief said the government's Thursday night decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 under the scheme in 2022 will provide an opportunity to youths who were preparing to join the force but couldn't in the last two years.

The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit will benefit a large number of youth, Shah said. He added that the recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country.

Meanwhile, unfazed by the intensifying protests, the Army, Navy and the Air Force on Friday announced they will start the enrolment process under the new model by next week. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari told PTI.

