200 train services affected due to Agnipath protests; check helpline numbers other details

Protests continued against the newly-launched Agnipath scheme for recruitment of personnel into the armed forces on day three, even as the Centre extended the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years on June 17.

Protesters targeted homes of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal. They also set train coaches and public and police vehicles on fire in several states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Haryana government has suspended internet services in Faridabad district’s Ballabgarh in anticipation of violence.

Several people were injured, one critically, in Telangana when the police allegedly opened fire on a mob at Secunderabad Railway Station. A train was set ablaze at Secunderabad Railway Station earlier in the day.

The South Central Railway estimated damage to property of nearly Rs 20 crore. The contentious Agnipath scheme, which plans to recruit jawans into the Indian armed forces for four years, was introduced on June 14.

The scheme proposes compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits after a period of four years.

However, the spread protests has led to over 200 trains being disrupted through the country. ANI reported that the Indian Railways has cancelled 35 long train services and 13 short trains.

Following is a list of trains affected by the agitation in the North Central Railways and East Central Railway jurisdiction:

Trains suitably controlled:

12303 Howrah - New Delhi Poorva Express

12353 Howrah - Lalkuan Express

22387 Howrah - Dhanbad Black Diamond Express

13032 Jaynagar - Howrah Express

13409 Malda Town - Kiul Express

13512 Asansol - Tata Express

18622 Ranchi - Patna Patliputra Express

18182 Danapur - Tata Express

Also read:

Trains that were cancelled:

12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express

12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express

15483 Alipurduar Jn - Delhi Express (will be cancelled)

15909 Dibrugarh - Lalgarh Express (will be cancelled)

12505 Kamakhya - Anand Vihar Express (will be cancelled)

The Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services by South Central Railway were cancelled in Telangana.

Trains that were short terminated

13401Bhagalpur – Danapur Intercity Express

03487 Jamalpur – Kiul DEMU Passenger Special will be short terminated at Dhanauri.

According to reports, the North Eastern Railways cancelled 12 trains and short terminated 4 trains that were traveling to Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, and other districts.

Helpline numbers

In view of the ongoing protests, East Central Railways has shared helpline numbers.