Agnipath protest latest updates: Violence escalates in UP, Bihar, Telangana as youth vandalise trains

Widespread protests have erupted in several states against the newly launched Agnipath scheme for the armed forces. Youth have resorted to violence and have vandalised train, blocked railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Telangana. The protests continue even after the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under 'Agnipath'.

Protests have erupted since June 15 against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Only 25 percent will be re-inducted as permanent in the armed forces.

The new scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services. After the scheme was rolled out, the Army said it would ensure an enhanced youthful profile of the force and result in a "reduction in the average age from 32 to 26 years over a period of time".

The scheme is also expected to cut the ballooning salary and pension bills of the armed forces as there will be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits. The new recruits will be provided with a non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the armed forces, according to the defence ministry.

Here are the latest on the protest against the Agnipath scheme

# 8 train services were affected due to ongoing students' agitation at various stations over East Central Railway jurisdiction; 12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express & 12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express cancelled: Ekalabya Chakraborty, CPRO

# Haryana: Police chased away protesters who were agitating in Narnaul. Protest was also held at Hero Honda Chowk.

# The decision of the government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022. This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic & patriotic youth who, despite the COVID pandemic, they were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions. The schedule of the recruitment process will be announced shortly, says Army chief General Manoj Pande.

# East Central Railway issues helpline numbers for the following Railway Stations, amidst the protests over Agnipath scheme.

# Bihar: Agitators protested at Hajipur railway station today; they were later chased away by the police.

#WATCH | Bihar: Agitators protested against #AgnipathScheme, at Hajipur railway station today; they were later chased away by Police.



# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand what the people of the country want as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his "friends".

अग्निपथ - नौजवानों ने नकारा



कृषि कानून - किसानों ने नकारा



नोटबंदी - अर्थशास्त्रियों ने नकारा



GST - व्यापारियों ने नकारा



# Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vouches for Agnipath, saying "scheme is the golden opportunity for youth to join defence system, serve the country".

# Bihar: Agitators vandalise Lakhminia Railway Station and block railway tracks.

# Bihar: The residence of Deputy CM Renu Devi, in Bettiah, attacked by agitators during their protest against Agnipath scheme

#WATCH | Bihar: The residence of Deputy CM Renu Devi, in Bettiah, attacked by agitators during their protest against #AgnipathScheme



# Telangana: Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators.

# Coaches of 3 running trains in ECR plus one empty rake in Kulharia (ECR) (Bihar), one stabled coach in washing line in Ballia (UP). This is damage to rolling stocks so far. Damages to fixed assets are difficult to be assessed and compiled so early says Railway Ministry