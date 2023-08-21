After tomatoes, onion prices will singe consumers, suggest multiple price forecast reports

After tomatoes made a hole in people's pocket, there are multiple reports forecasting that onions might also see a sharp price hike. The wholesale prices for onions have improved in the last two-three weeks. The government is looking at these prices as an indicator of the expected price hike. But the farmers and their organisations claimed that this is a mere price correction and even with the new prices, they would hardly be able to recover their production cost.

Vishwanath Bodke, a 72-year-old onion farmer from Simpi Takli village in Maharashtra's Nashik region, said that he had sown onions on two acre of his land but it has started to rot in July this time. Onion crop usually lasts till September-October.

Vishwanath told CNBC-TV18 that, "90% percent of my onion crop is rotten. The slight improvement in prices could have helped us but the pre-mature interference of the government has killed that hope too. The forecast of onion's price rise has caught everyone's attention. But, contrary to popular opinion, this improved price range isn't helping me and other onion farmers much."

Maharashtra produces 43% of India's overall onions and the vegetable accounts for 70% of the nation's annual requirement. Nashik is one of the key onion producing belt in the region and like Vishwanath, many farmers of Nashik were unable to encash the current price hike.

The unseasonal rains this year has damaged the crop and reduced its shelf-life. Traders with better storage facilities are claiming that they are also struggling with depletion in their stored onions. The experts claimed that 15-20 percent of onions stored by traders have rotten and this will amount to a loss of Rs 500 crore. Farmers claimed their 70% onion crop is damaged and that's why the current price hike is not making much of a difference.

Onion prices started witnessing an improvement from the last week of July. The wholesale prices in mandis (Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon and Niphad mandis) in Maharashtra improved from Rs 14-17 per kg to Rs 18-22 per kg. Usually, onions which are harvested in April-May can be stored till September-October. This means that the farmers can keep selling their crop during the lean period too and prices don't shoot up. But the unseasonal rains have disturbed this pattern. It has affected the overall production and has hampered the quality of the crop too. This has led to forecast of a demand-supply gap resulting into a price hike in the upcoming weeks.

The government has also decided to release three lakh tonnes of onions into the market before the price escalates. The government claimed that this will help in keeping onion prices in check, and bring relief to people who are still paying huge amounts for tomatoes.

The onion farmers, on the other hand, said the government is acting in haste. They said this is not warranted as the current rise in onion prices is actually bringing them closer to breaking even, and not resulting in inordinate gains — and that releasing onion stock now will mean losses for them.

Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra Onion farmers association told CNBC TV-18 that, "What you are witnessing is not price rise, it's a mere price correction. Despite our rotten crops, these improved prices would have helped us. But, the government interfered way too soon and this is going to bring the prices down again. We would have understood the government's interference if the retail prices were Rs 50-55/kg. But the retail prices in metro cities are also still at Rs 35-40/kg. At this stage, the government could have set a balance and would have ensured that the situation be suitable for both farmers and consumers. But this pre-mature interference of the govt will cause huge losses to farmers."

Experts said the government is being pre-emptive keeping the tomato price hike in mind. The upcoming state elections is another reason. Pushan Sharma, Director-Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics told CNBC TV-18, "The government will have to act now because once the traders buy the stock, controlling the price will become difficult for the government. But it's unfortunate for the farmers because this could have been an opportunity for them where they could have made some money."

On August 19, the Centre announced 40% export duty on onions. Both farmers and traders are opposing this action as they think this will add to the losses they already have to bear. The farmers and traders in key mandis like Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon and Nihad held a protest, including 'rasta-roko' protests across Nashik.