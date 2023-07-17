After tomatoes, cooperatives prepare for sale of discounted onions with 1.5 LMT already procured

National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF), a cooperative under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is getting fresh stocks of tomatoes from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The sale of discounted tomatoes in Delhi and several other cities in North India is successfully continuing since July 14. The sale has been expanded to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur and Kota, and the price at which discounted tomatoes are being sold has been decreased from Rs 90/kg to Rs 80/kg.

While the government is incurring a loss of Rs 50/kg by selling tomatoes at Rs 80/kg as tomatoes are being bought at over Rs 125/kg, stocks are reaching Delhi with a cost price of Rs 130/kg including the freight cost.

National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF), a cooperative under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is getting fresh stocks of tomatoes from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Having already sold 50,000 kg of tomatoes and still having a stock of 13,000 kg, NCCF's Chairman Vishal Singh told CNBC-TV18 that the cooperative's internal assessment indicates that bulk prices of tomatoes in Delhi NCR are nearing Rs 240-250/kg, and Rs 30/kg dip in prices has been observed at the level of mandis. He estimates that the mandi price for tomatoes will come down to Rs 140-160/kg in a week as the price intervention is continuing and may spread to more cities.