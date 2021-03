Noted economist Arvind Subramanian has stepped down from his position at Ashoka University. Subramanian has cited the university’s inability to create a safe space or protect academic freedom and expression, as well as political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s recent exit from the institute as reasons behind his decision.

Subramanian, who was the founding director of the Ashoka Center for Economic Policy, had joined Ashoka University in July last year. He was a professor of economics at the university.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s resignation just two days ago had left Subramanian “devastated,” the Indian Express reported. The reason for Mehta’s resignation remains unknown. Being one of the country’s foremost political thinkers and commentators, he is often seen questioning the ruling establishment. The university, the Indian Express reported, sidestepped the question as to whether Mehta’s resignation was related to his criticism of the government.

In a letter addressed to Ashoka University’s VC Malabika Sarkar and reproduced in the India Express, Subramanian said that the “circumstances involving the resignation of Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who is not just a dear friend but a truly inspirational national figure”, have devastated him.

In this context, he said, “I am acutely aware of the broader context in which Ashoka and its trustees have to operate, and have so far admired the University for having navigated it so well. But that someone of such integrity and eminence, who embodied the vision underlying Ashoka, felt compelled to leave is troubling. That even Ashoka – with its private status and backing by private capital – can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing. Above all, the University’s commitment to fight for and sustain the Ashoka vision is now open to question makes it difficult for me to continue being part of Ashoka.”