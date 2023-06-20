After PM Modi’s US visit, Biden administration may say this about Russia, says expert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit is likely to see breakthroughs in defence sphere such that the Joe Biden administration will say that Russia will no longer be a close security partner of India, feels Michael Kugelman, Wilson Centre, stressing on the importance of the visit.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kugelman highlighted the delay in the supply of the S400 missile systems to India to back his point that Russia would be so war-scarred that it will find it difficult to ensure its supply of defence technology or systems to India.

“And I think that another discussion that could be carried out along these lines during the Biden-Modi visit is Biden will probably try to make the argument that over the longer term, Russia will no longer have the capacity to be a close security partner of India because it will be so war-scarred and cash strapped and so on,” he said.

Kugelman said it would not be realistic for PM Modi to try and mediate or end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mukesh Aghi, President, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), said that reforms taken by the Indian government in the last nine years have improved the ease of doing business and transparency.

“I think when I look at the US companies which have presence in China, they are seriously looking at de-risking that presence and we saw this case in the case of Apple. So I think the industry will always keep on asking, you know, lower tariffs, better facilities, more ease of doing business. That process continues,” he said.

Amid all the pomp and show, Kugelman said that PM Modi’s US visit will underscore the significance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries despite the sticking points.

“Clearly there is a strong imperative and from the perspective of the US and India — I'm sure really a strategic political imperative to — to work together and strengthen cooperation mainly because of the shared concern about China's expanding power,” he said adding that both India and US have seen their relations with China fall over the years.

“So I think that President Biden will, will want to underscore to Prime Minister Modi, you know, the importance of the strategic partnership,” he said.