After PM Modi’s US visit, Biden administration may say this about Russia, says expert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit is likely to see breakthroughs in defence sphere such that the Joe Biden administration will say that Russia will no longer be a close security partner of India, feels Michael Kugelman, Wilson Centre, stressing on the importance of the visit.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kugelman highlighted the delay in the supply of the S400 missile systems to India to back his point that Russia would be so war-scarred that it will find it difficult to ensure its supply of defence technology or systems to India.

“And I think that another discussion that could be carried out along these lines during the Biden-Modi visit is Biden will probably try to make the argument that over the longer term, Russia will no longer have the capacity to be a close security partner of India because it will be so war-scarred and cash strapped and so on,” he said.