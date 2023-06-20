CNBC TV18
After PM Modi’s US visit, Biden administration may say this about Russia, says expert
By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 20, 2023 8:50:27 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit is likely to see breakthroughs in defence sphere such that the Joe Biden administration will say that Russia will no longer be a close security partner of India, feels Michael Kugelman, Wilson Centre, stressing on the importance of the visit.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kugelman highlighted the delay in the supply of the S400 missile systems to India to back his point that Russia would be so war-scarred that it will find it difficult to ensure its supply of defence technology or systems to India.
“And I think that another discussion that could be carried out along these lines during the Biden-Modi visit is Biden will probably try to make the argument that over the longer term, Russia will no longer have the capacity to be a close security partner of India because it will be so war-scarred and cash strapped and so on,” he said.
X