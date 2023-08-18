After homes razed in UP's Mathura, residents sell debris to bear expenses: Report

After a demolition drive was undertaken in the Nai Basti area near Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, many residents are selling the debris of their homes to bear their expenses. The demolition has taken place in a sensitive locality, which is adjacent to the disputed Shahi Idgah Mosque. More than 100 houses were demolished in the city earlier this month. About 60 homes were razed on August 9 and 75 more were demolished on August 14.

A Times of India report revealed that one resident, Imran, was seen selling 6,000 bricks of his house at Rs 2 per piece because he urgently needed money for his eight-year-old daughter’s medical treatment. Imran has been living with his wife and three children on the streets since their house was demolished by bulldozers as marked with the illegal encroachment on government land.

According to the Times of India report, the residents of the Nai Basti area mentioned that selling this debris does not mean that they will be leaving the area as it is their land and they do not have anywhere else to go.

Adding to the same, Mansoor Ali, another resident, mentioned that more than 500 people are now living in tents by the side of the streets. He claimed that children were unable to go to school and there was no other alternative arrangement in place for any resident. Mansoor Ali also demanded the Supreme Court take note of their situation.

Prior to this, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had ordered the maintenance of the status quo regarding the demolition drive. The residents have claimed that the order is of no use as their houses have been already destroyed by the authorities. On the other hand, the Railways department has stated that they had issued multiple notices to the 135 encroachers before the demolition drive was initiated.

The Supreme Court decided on a similar case in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani as well recently. The apex court set aside the ruling of the Uttarakhand High Court which resulted in eviction notices being served to around 4,000 families living in unauthorised colonies near Haldwani railway station. The residents were given a seven-day period to vacate the area.