After govt banks, LIC employees go on a day-long strike; all you need to know Updated : March 22, 2021 11:56 AM IST In her Budget speech in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Centre had decided to launch an IPO of LIC Services such as claim settlement, premium collection, payments at the branches are likely to be hit Published : March 22, 2021 11:56 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply