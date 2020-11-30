India After Cyclone Nivar, another storm likely to affect Tamil Nadu: IMD Updated : November 30, 2020 03:03 PM IST Less than a week after Cyclone Nivar battered Tamil Nadu, another storm is expected to affect the southern state. The cyclone will cross the Sri Lanka coast on December 2 and will bring heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, IMD said. According to the IMD, a well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.