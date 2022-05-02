A fresh western disturbance is providing the much-needed respite from the oppressive heat in northwest India and thunderstorm is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature is not expected to rise for the next six-seven days and Delhi is likely to receive rainfall on May 3 (Tuesday).

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50 kmph is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next four days, IMD added.

Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Western disturbance is quite active. The temperature will not rise for the next 6-7 days. Northwest India has a yellow alert for thunderstorms. Delhi to receive rainfall on May 3," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD

However, parts of central India and west Rajasthan continued to reel under a scorching heatwave. "Barring some parts of west Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, no place in the country is likely to see a heatwave in the next five days," he said.

Also read | India's peak power supply touches record level amid ongoing heatwave

Parts of west Rajasthan recorded a heatwave on Sunday too, with the mercury settling at 47.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 46.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 46.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

Bramhapuri (46.2 degrees Celsius) and Chandrapur (46 degrees Celsius) in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, and Nowgong (45.5 degrees Celsius), Rajgarh (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Khajuraho (45.4 degrees Celsius) also braved intense heat. "The maximum temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next two days," the IMD had said in a statement.

Due to scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with the average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively. Several places in the country logged all-time high temperatures for April over the last few days as the mercury leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

Also read | India reels under longest April heatwave in last 10 years

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

India saw its warmest March this year since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago, amid a 71 per cent rain deficit.

With inputs from PTI