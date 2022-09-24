After 19-year old's body found, BJP leader's resort burnt in Rishikesh

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having killed the girl and thrown her body into the Cheela canal.

BJP has expelled Ankit Arya — the brother of main accused Pulkit Arya in the Ankita Bhandari murder case — and Vinod Arya from the party with immediate effect. The former was also relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission on Saturday.

This follows locals setting Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire, which is owned by Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Ankita’s body was recovered on Saturday morning from Cheela canal where the accused had dumped her. The development in the case was shared by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet, who said he was pained by the incident.

The politician was formerly a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. An SIT led by DIG police P Renuka Devi has been set up to conduct a speedy probe into the killing of the 19-year-old woman.

The resort, built illegally in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district by the BJP leader's son, was demolished late Friday night, Dhami said. Those who have committed the heinous crime will not be spared, he said.

Pauri Garhwal DM also said, “All such irregular resorts will be identified and action will be taken against illegal ones. CM gave us directions for the same. This resort is being sealed as an investigation is underway. Further action will be taken after probe.”

Before she was found dead, the girl was reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents, after they did not find her in her room on Monday morning.

(With agency inputs)