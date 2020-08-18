India After 145 days, Chennai's TASMAC outlets resume liquor sales Updated : August 18, 2020 05:03 PM IST The dwindling numbers could possibly be a sign of inhabitants in Chennai travelling to nearby districts to stock up on alcohol over the last five months. Since reopening in early May, Tamil Nadu’s TASMAC outlets registered sales of Rs 172 crore on the first day of business, itself. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply