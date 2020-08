Achieving a rare feat in hearing cases through video conferencing, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it has heard 14,202 cases through virtual court hearings from March 23 till date.

For the Supreme Court, August 20 will be the 100th working day through the video conferencing facility. As per the apex court press release, 1,426 cases have been taken up by Registrar Courts starting from June 15 to August 20.